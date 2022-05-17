SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in Socastee, Horry County police said.
The person’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening, HCPD said in a Facebook post. It happened about 7:30 a.m. on Lake Park Drive, police said.
The person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, HCPD said.
A suspect was taken into custody after “a brief period of negotiation” in the area of Highway 111 in Little River, according to police.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.