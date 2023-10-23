SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Repairs are underway after a 30-inch pipeline failed, spilling wastewater into some woods adjacent to Highway 31 in the Socastee area, the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority said Monday afternoon in a news release.

The pipeline is located about 3,200 feet northwest of the intersection of Highway 707 and Carolina Bays Parkway, also known as Highway 31, the authority said.

The authority said it was notified of the issue at about 2 p.m. Saturday, adding that the leak was isolated and “mitigating efforts to restore the affected area have been initiated.” Officials did not say how much wastewater spilled during the incident.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified, the authority said.