HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was shot multiple times last week in Socastee while in her car is recovering in the hospital and is looking forward to returning home.

News13 spoke with the woman’s family who set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $21,000 as of Wednesday evening.

“I love y’all, please keep praying for me,” Cali Emory said in a video from a hospital Tuesday.

Emory thanked friends and family for their support. She was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her neck, chest and stomach.

After multiple surgeries and a medically-induced coma, one of the bullets is still lodged in her chest. Her family said Emory, a mother of two, is eager to return home.

“Her will to survive is something out of this world and she is wanting to be home tomorrow,” said Krista Hurley, Emory’s sister-in-law.

Hurley set up the GoFundMe to help with medical bills. She said Emory and the family have a long and expensive road to recovery ahead of them.

“We are so incredibly grateful that people have rallied behind Cali and contributed and lifted her up in prayer,” Hurley said.

Beyond prayers and donations, Emory’s neighbors decorated her front lawn this past weekend where here parents are helping take care of her two children.

“We are so incredibly grateful for her strength, and the prayers and contributions from everyone to make sure she’s still here,” Hurley said. “Still here for us. Still here for her babies.”

Hurley said Emory’s homecoming won’t be a big celebration, but instead a “low key” family reunion. It would be the first time since May 17 that she would be in the same room with her two kids.

“I’m so grateful for God’s will that I’m still here and for your prayers,” Emory said in the video. “I’ll make it through.”

Depending on how Emory’s feeling, her hospital stay could end as soon as Thursday, but it could also be another week or two, according to Hurley.

Dale Kent Turner, 33, was charged with attempted murder and possession sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain unlawful persons, the possession of a weapon during a violent crime and second-degree domestic violence.

As of Wednesday night, Turner remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.