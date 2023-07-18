SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A safe containing several thousand dollars was stolen early Saturday morning from a business along Highway 17 Bypass, according to an Horry County police report.

Between $3,000 and $5,000 was inside the safe, which was stolen from the Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery at 4700 Highway 17 Bypass, the report said.

The burglary happened at about 4:05 a.m. Saturday, the report said. Investigators talked to one of the pub’s owners who said they found the side door of the business had been pried open to unlock the door and that the safe was missing from the office, the report said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, the restaurant alluded to possible connections to other burglaries at “neighborhood bars.” An Horry County police spokesperson said Tuesday that the investigation is continuing but that “there is no confirmed connection to other recent incidents.”