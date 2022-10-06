MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A student was injured in a school bus crash Thursday along Highway 707 in Socastee, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

A Forestbrook Middle School bus with 16 students on board was involved in the crash at about 4:15 p.m. near Anne Street, Bourcier said. She said it’s the district’s understanding that one student was taken to a hospital.

Bourcier said a car allegedly hit another car, which was pushed into the back of the school bus.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it was investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

