SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The co-owner of a Socastee bar died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Joshua Macnaught, 51, died at the scene after being hit near Brandymill Boulevard, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. He was known by many as the co-owner of Jake’s Dive Bar.

The coroner’s office said Macnaught was hit by a car when he tried to cross Socastee Boulevard at Brandy Mill Boulevard. His family and friends said they’re in complete disbelief.

“I don’t know what to say, you know, on something like this,” said Merlin Owens, Macnaught’s neighbor. “It’s just, I sent them by best prayers, you know, the best I can.”

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner’s office said Macnaught died at the scene.

“We received a phone call this morning from one of the lady’s that she used to meet at the bar, and she told us about it and we’re, we’re just shocked,” Owens said. “Because it just didn’t seem possible.”

Owens lives on Rice Mill Drive, across the street from the bar Macnaught owned.

“I know he always walked to work, and he always had to cross the street out here. It’s very dangerous because there’s traffic coming out of the gas station, there’s traffic coming out of the homeowner’s area, and the traffic comes down that street really fast,” Owens said.

Owens said he hopes people start paying more attention when driving. He added that Macnaught was a friend to all and will be dearly missed.

“He was so nice going and easy going,” he said. “Just a nice person, you know, just hard to believe.”

News13 reached out Macnaught’s girlfriend and business partner, who said she had no comment. Patrons at the bar also had no comment.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.