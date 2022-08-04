SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Inflation is sending people to food drives.

Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand hosted one of its many food distributions on Thursday in the Socastee High School parking lot. The organizer said most of the people who waited in line are on fixed incomes.

The line was wrapped around the parking lot, but not everyone was there for themselves. Joyce Ballard attends every food drive to get groceries for her neighbors.

“All of sudden I just saw the food drive and I got a lot of food and I thought I can’t eat all this food, so I thought there must be people around that need some of this food,” Ballard said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted that this year food prices would rise 8.5% to 9.5%.

A volunteer, Julie Harrington, empathized with those who lined up to get food.

“I’ve been there,” Harrington said. “You have to pick and choose a roof over your head or food on the table.”