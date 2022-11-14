SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Socastee High School’s Air Force JROTC program prepares students for a career in the military.

Many students choose to join Air Force JROTC for the discipline, responsibility and camaraderie.

Cadet 1st Lt. Jonaton Fabian Urrutia-Reyes is a junior at Socastee High School. He said the lessons he has learned during his time in the program have shaped him and his values.

“I’m being instilled with so many values in a sense of doing what’s right, knowing what’s right from wrong, being able to apply what’s right,” Urruita-Reyes said.

John Hensley, assistant flight leader and high school junior, said what he is learning is translating into his real life.

“I’m learning to take responsibility for things,” Hensley said. “I think if I keep up that lifestyle, it’ll help me a lot.”

The cadets have their sights set on joining the armed forces. Urrutia-Reyes hopes to be a pilot, Hensley wants to join the Air Force and flight leader Aiden Wolfrey dreams of becoming a fighter pilot.

“I’d really love to be a part of something bigger than me,” Wolfrey said. “I’d love to serve my country and give back, but really I would just like to be a part of history.”

For Urrutia-Reyes, being a part of the armed forces means being a part of the good side of humanity.

“You have to serve others because we humans are naturally selfish,” he said “If we don’t put aside that to help others, what good are we as people?”

Some cadets have always dreamed of being a part of the armed forces.

“Way, way when I was back in elementary school in third grade, I always had this picture of, or better yet, like a sensation, I had to do something,” Urrutia-Reyes said. “A feeling of duty, of honor.”

Air Force JROTC is teaching an important skill that is valuable to real life and the armed forces: teamwork.

“We’re always motivating each other, we’re always there for each other,” Wolfrey said. “We always have each other’s backs, and we’re always making sure that everybody’s doing the right thing so that we can move effectively as one unit and we’re always accomplishing our goals.”

As they prepare to become the next generation of the armed forces, all three cadets thank veterans for their service and sacrifice.

“I’d like to, first of all, thank them for everything they’ve done,” Hensley said. “They do a lot, making sure we’re safe.”

“It really is an honor for me to live in a country where I know that veterans and military and service members are keeping me safe every day,” Wolfrey said.

“We as civilians, of course, we owe a lot to you and we are indebted so much,” Urrutia-Reyes said. “Keep going strong, Stay strong. No retreat, no surrender, whatever it is, wherever you may be. We all thank you for your service.”