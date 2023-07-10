SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Celebration of Life was held Monday afternoon for Socastee head basketball coach and guidance counselor, Derrick Hilton.

The celebration happened at Socastee High School. Family, friends, teammates and members of the community gathered.

The celebration displayed how many hearts Hilton touched. Some of the people at the event said they will continue to live out his legacy.

“Even as soon as he said he had stage four cancer . . . I was upset, I was devastated,” said Joshua Vinson, Socastee’s head athletic director. “And if he was, he didn’t show it.”

Hilton died July 2 after battling stage four renal cancer. He played ball and graduated from both Socastee High School and Coker University.

Hilton then worked at Socastee as a coach and guidance counselor for more than 15 years.

Vinson said Hilton fought until his last day.

“I was more concerned about him . . . and true to Derrick’s nature, he was more concerned about basketball, more concerned about the kids and getting the boys ready for the season,” Vinson said.

Hilton’s basketball team said that his attitude never changed when he found out he had cancer. They said he stayed positive and encouraged them to keep fighting.

One player, Ephreim Hicks, said they’re going to try to continue playing to the best of their ability.

“He wasn’t my guidance counselor, but I came to him for a lot of things, in school and outside of school problems,” Hicks said. “He was my coach. He was a great person to be around, a great mentor, just a great person all around.”

Throughout Hilton’s fight with cancer, the saying ‘once a brave, always a brave’ stuck, and was recognized during the celebration of his life.

