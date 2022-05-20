SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Dale Turner, a man police said shot a person earlier this week in Socastee, is now facing another separate charge in Myrtle Beach.

Turner was charged with domestic violence after pointing a gun at a person and threatening to kill them, according to authorities.

Turner, 33, of Myrtle Beach, is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a person on Tuesday. He was charged with the sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain unlawful persons, in addition to a charge of a possession of a weapon during a violent crime and second-degree domestic violence.

Officers were called Tuesday morning to Lake Park Drive for a shooting, according to police. The victim was found in their vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, which officials have said were life-threatening. An update on their condition has not been provided.

Turner was arrested later that day after “a brief period of negotiation” in the area of Highway 111 in Little River, according to Horry County police.

He shot at the vehicle while it was in a driveway, according to an arrest warrant. The crime was captured on surveillance footage.

Turner is not legally allowed to own a gun due to previously being convicted of a violent crime, according to warrants.

On April 23, Turner allegedly pulled the gun on a person during an argument, according to a newly obtained arrest warrant. He also threatened to kill her.

Turner had already been convicted twice for domestic violence charges within the last 10 years, according to the warrant.

Documents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show that Turner has a long criminal history dating back to 2005. His 73 charges have included multiple assault charges, charges for receiving stolen goods, resisting arrest, attempted murder, hit and run, reckless driving, drug charges and unlawfully carrying weapons.

He has been arrested three times this year and is facing a total of 14 arrest charges so far in 2022.

He has faced more than 15 printed pages of charges, according to information from SLED.