SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Socastee swing bridge is now open to traffic ahead of schedule after a deadly crash last week, SCDOT said in a news release.

The bridge has been closed since June 12. SCDOT said last Tuesday that the repairs would take “at least a week.”

The bridge is now open to both vehicular and marine traffic, SCDOT said. Officials thanked the patience from the community while the work was completed.