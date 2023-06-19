SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Socastee swing bridge is now open to traffic ahead of schedule after a deadly crash last week, SCDOT said in a news release.
The bridge has been closed since June 12. SCDOT said last Tuesday that the repairs would take “at least a week.”
The bridge is now open to both vehicular and marine traffic, SCDOT said. Officials thanked the patience from the community while the work was completed.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.