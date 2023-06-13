SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Socastee swing bridge remains closed while inspectors look for possible damage after a deadly crash, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

A Myrtle Beach man died late Monday morning after his vehicle crashed into the bridge and went into the Intracoastal Waterway. The bridge is on Dick Pond Road over the ICW.

SCDOT said inspection crews worked Monday night and planned to continue their work Tuesday morning. SCDOT said it plans to provide an update on the condition of the bridge once the inspection is finished.

In the meantime, traffic is being detoured using Highway 544. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area to keep crews safe and allow motorists to adjust to the detour route.

