SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Tidelands Health Hospital will soon be coming to the Socastee community.

Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital will be located at the interchange of Highways 31 and 707.

The hospital will feature access to advanced heart care that is not currently available anywhere else in the area, officials said. It will have an open heart surgery program, a cardiac catheterization lab, and will be fully staffed with cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons.

The new hospital will also have 36 medical-surgical beds, an emergency department, four operating suites, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and more.

Dr. James Huber, medical director at Tidelands Rehabilitation Hospital, said access to this kind of care is good for the community.

“You have that ability to get heart catheterizations, to have open heart surgery, to have availability to the top specialists in heart care or cardiologists,” Huber said. “That would be a bonus for Tidelands and the area to have that care here.”

Tidelands Health operates Georgetown County’s only heart catheterization lab. The hospital system recognizes that Horry County is growing rapidly and is expanding that care. Currently, many patients have to travel to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

“To have that care here instead of having to go down to MUSC, which for some people just can’t be done in essence, so to have access right in our backyard, is fantastic to have when that gets built,” Huber said.

The hospital has already received state approval and pending legal appeals, a groundbreaking should take place soon. It’s projected to open in 2027, and Tidelands officials have already started recruiting heart health specialists to staff the facility.