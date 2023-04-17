HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Monday night after a motorcycle crash in the area of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Stonebridge Drive in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR crews were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
