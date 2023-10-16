SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular park in Socastee was damaged by vandals Saturday night, and residents say it’s not the first time.

Horry County police were dispatched to the Socastee Recreation Park located on Butler Road at about 10 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of about 25 trucks and 20 to 25 people at a “loud party” at the park.

A video provided to News13 by a resident shows extensive damage to a field used for soccer and other activities, apparently caused by vehicles doing doughnuts on the wet grass. The video also showed broken fence posts and wooden pallets used for a bonfire.

According to Horry County police records, all but about four people left without incident after officers arrived. Four people who remained were asked to pick up trash from a bonfire.

A resident contacted told News13 and said people have been going into the park after dark during the past few months and four-wheeling in the fields. The residents said nothing has been done despite reports filed with authorities.

