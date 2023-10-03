SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a residential building in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:23 a.m. to the area of Swing Bridge Way after getting a report of a crash with entrapment. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

Authorities asked people to avoid the area while crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.