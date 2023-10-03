SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a residential building in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 2:23 a.m. to the area of Swing Bridge Way after getting a report of a crash with entrapment. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities asked people to avoid the area while crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
* * *
