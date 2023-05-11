SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A wastewater spill on Wednesday in Socastee was reported by the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority on Thursday, which said it was caused by a pipeline failure.

The pipeline failed at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday southeast of the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and Brandymill Boulevard, according to a news release.

The spill flowed into the Racoon Run drainage ditch, which flows into the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the release. The ditch was temporarily blocked to prevent the overflow from reaching the waterway.

The pipeline was repaired and crews were working Thursday to reclaim the spilled wastewater, according to the release.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified.