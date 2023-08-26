SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Socastee library staff surprised World War II Veteran John Walker with a birthday celebration.

The Library staff refers to Walker as Mister Jack. He turns 99 years young Saturday.

According to the branch librarian, Lee Brown, Jack visits the library every Tuesday with his caregiver to do jigsaw puzzles and he’s always sure to make his rounds and say hello to everyone.

“He lights up the room, he will talk to you about anything and tell you about his day,” Brown said. “He is a very happy and loving man.”

There was cake, presents, and even a local ukelele group to sing happy birthday and patriotic songs. Walker tapped along to the beat.

Walker said he was surprised, and everything was perfect. He said his birthday wish is to just keep going.