‘Sock It To Winter’ drive aims to help homeless in North Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 150 pairs of socks are expected to be donated this month during the “Sock It To Winter” sock drive.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and Sea Haven for Youth are collecting new socks to give to people who are struggling with home insecurities. All colors, styles, and sizes are being accepted, but warm, thick and padded socks are preferred for cold, rainy days.

Each month, the community donates about 150 pairs of new socks, but Julie McGorty, the development director for Sea Haven, said she expects to see more than that during the “Sock It To Winter” campaign.

A majority of the socks are going to Sea Haven’s “Project Lighthouse” and will be distributed from there, McGorty said. Project Lighthouse is a safe space for people between the ages of 18 and 24 to go when they are struggling with home insecurities.

“A clean, dry pair of socks means everything to them,” she said. “It makes them feel good, loved and respected, and that’s our mission, to treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

Donations of new socks for this campaign are being accepted through Jan. 31 at any North Myrtle Beach Fire Station.