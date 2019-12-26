Soldier surprises Grand Strand mom by coming home for Christmas

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – A soldier surprised his mother this Christmas by coming home for the holidays.

Heather Knight Benton had no idea her 19-year-old son was planning to return home.

But Dylan Miller showed up at his mom’s work Saturday in Carolina Forest to give her what she called ‘the best present ever.’

“My body went numb,” Benton told News13 in a message. “He was not suppose(d) to be home and he really pulled it off.”

She said he told her he wouldn’t be able to make it home at all for Christmas. But apparently, Miller had been plotting the surprise with Benton’s mom.

One of Benton’s co-workers at River Oaks Animal Hospital captured the heartwarming moment on her phone.

The video shows the mother-son pair sharing an emotional hug as Brenton’s co-workers cheered for the reunion.

Miller joined the army in June and is stationed at Ft. Gordon in Georgia.

“It is such a blessing to have him home,” Benton said. “I cannot describe the feeling as a mother I felt.”