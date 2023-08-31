GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 spoke with business owners in Garden City who were impacted by Idalia and the flooding that happened along Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive.

Most businesses along Atlantic Avenue are open Thursday, but not all of them made it through without water getting inside.

The business owner of ‘The Bar’ in Garden City and Garden City Beach Bar, Margie Lambert, said both of her businesses had water inside of them on Thursday morning.

Although this isn’t the first time.

“We did have about two feet of water inside the little bar, which, that’s what we refer to as the little bar,” Lambert said. “The Beach Bar had about, maybe 18 inches inside of it. But fortunately, it could have been a whole lot worse. Because last year with [Hurricane] Ian, I had about four feet of water in both bars.”

Lambert said she thinks water got in because of the king tide on Wednesday night, not because of the storm itself. She said she’ll usually board her businesses for bigger storms but didn’t on Wednesday night because she wasn’t expecting much.

She said she’s glad to have cement flooring, because it’s easier than worrying about tiles lifting up.

“Get everything up as high as we can off the floor and stuff and then, once we do that, when we do come in to clean, we pressure wash and Clorox everything down and put everything back in place and we’re good to go,” Lambert said.

Lambert said the cleaning process started at about 7 a.m. Thursday and they were open by 10 a.m.