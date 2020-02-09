Some Horry County locals protest proposed Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – While thousands visited the gun show in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, some protested the proposed ordinance that would make Horry County a Second Amendment sanctuary across the street.

“I think it’s misguided at best. I think there will be unintentional consequences at worst,” Henry Garbelman, Chairman of the Gun Sense Action Committee said.

The proposed ordinance would formally state council’s concern over any bill that could potentially infringe on people’s right to bear arms. Some say that wording is so vague, people could misinterpret it.

“Those people who think that even existing laws infringe upon their right to buy guns, and they do. If I go to a licensed dealer, I have to go through a background check- that infringes upon my rights. Are we going to get rid federal background checks? Not a chance,” Garbelman said.

Horry County councilman Al Allen says the proposed ordinance would not apply to laws already in place that restrict people’s right to bear arms, but it would give council the power to protect that right should any laws that threaten the Second Amendment pass in the future.

“Some people will say we don’t need this, but why do you buy an umbrella? You buy on a day when it’s not raining, because you want to be prepared for when it does rain. We want to be prepared ahead of time in case something changes in our leadership so the people will know we are a Second Amendment-believing Constitutional county,” Allen said in an interview with News13 last month.

The Horry County Democratic party also expressed concerns that becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary could negatively impact tourism.

The proposed ordinance passed first reading earlier this month. It must pass two additional votes to become law.