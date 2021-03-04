Some Horry County Schools families eligible for Pandemic EBT benefits

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County Schools families are eligible for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits, according to the district.

Any child who attends a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school or qualifies for free or reduced meals with an application on file may be eligible for the benefits, the district said. Families who qualify should verify their mailing address with the South Carolina Department of Social Services by March 19.

Parents will need their child’s student ID number for the verification. That number can be found on the child’s report card, printed schedule, PowerSchool account, or by contacting the child’s school.

A listing of CEP schools can be found here. Anyone with questions should email pebt@ed.sc.gov.