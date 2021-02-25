Some Horry County students walk quarter-mile through floodwaters to catch ride to school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Neighborhoods along the Intracoastal Waterway are traveling by kayaks and canoes for every errand they make, including students walking nearly a quarter-mile through water to catch a ride to school.

One Forestbrook area family gave News13 a glimpse into the challenges they face when stepping out the door. The family lives on Ed Smith Avenue.

Since their children were nine years old, this has been one family’s reality; loading the young ones into a boat to reach their ride to school. Now the children are teenagers and the parents say this flooding has only gotten worse.

Bill Foster says he’s always wanted his own island, but this isn’t what he had in mind. His sons Joshua and Joseph are walking through floodwater to get to school on time.

“It was cool the first time, but after awhile it gets tiring,” Joshua Foster said.

“Since [Hurricane] Matthew we just prepare ourselves for this,” Linda Foster said.

The Fosters said they’ve weathered their fair share of storms in the last 16 years. But this water didn’t come from a hurricane.

“If six inches of rain did this, I would hate to see a [Hurricane] Florence rainfall again,” Bill Foster said.

Walking along the road, Linda tries to make sense of why this is happening.

“Do you realize a tree, average size tree takes up 100 gallons of water a day? A hundred,” Linda Foster said. “Do you think that all these wetlands that are being taken away how much water that is?”

The Fosters said they’ve been listening to county officials talk and plan for years. They want action to fix this tiring problem.

“It’s time for something to be done about the water,” Bill Foster said. “This street is just typical of many streets you don’t hear about.”

The area is only open to local traffic. Anyone else is asked to keep away until the water has a chance to go down.