CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some HTC electric customers could receive up to $30 per month off of their internet bill, the company announced Tuesday.

This credit is made possible by the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the successor to the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

HTC members can complete the verification and enrollment processes here or through their HTC My Account dashboard or app. They can also visit one of HTC’s eight retail locations throughout Horry and Georgetown counties.

The $14.2 billion federal program provides a temporary discount on internet bills for households that meet certain income eligibility requirements and enroll in the program.

Requirements include households that:

Have an income that is at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, WIC or Lifeline;

Receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; This includes households with a student enrolled in a school or school district where every student receives this benefit;

Or received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

The discount can be applied to any current HTC internet tier, and there is a limit of one benefit per household per month. Household eligibility will be verified by the federal government, not HTC.