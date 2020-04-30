Some locals split over public beach access in Myrtle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday was the first full-day public access was reopened in Myrtle Beach, sparking a wide range of opinions from locals.

Some, like Jeanie Figler, were looking forward to enjoying the shore.

“Oh my God I live for the beach. That’s my happy place. Always was. I like being in the water. On the water,” she said.

Others said they weren’t comfortable going yet.

“There’s still way too much risk,” Sarah Cummings said. “And people might social distance for a little while but there’s going to end up being beach parties, there’s going to end up being big crowds. Especially the closer we get into summer.”