Some Myrtle Beach locals in evacuation zones will stay for Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Despite the mandatory evacuation for Horry County Zone A, a few locals plan to ride out Hurricane Dorian in Myrtle Beach.

“I think I’m gonna hang around for this one. Probably not a wise choice but I’m going to stay anyway,” Phillip Blackwell, who lives in Myrtle Beach said.

Blackwell knows first hand how destructive hurricanes can be having lived through a few during his time in Myrtle Beach.

“Matthew did his thing coming through here, Matthew was a little bit rough, and I think this one is going to be a little more than Matthew, depending on how far off the coast Dorian comes up,” Blackwell said.

He isn’t the only one who will stay during the storm. Local, Clayton Waldo doesn’t have plans to leave either.

“I’ve lived through a few hurricanes so I’m not particularly worried about it. We have our emergency rations and plenty of bottled water so for the most part we should be fine,” Waldo said.

He does have a safe place to evacuate to in case things become too rough at the beach.

While some can make the choice to stay, Blackwell says others may not have that option.

“Not that you want to stay, but once you leave it’s very difficult to get back in and if your livelihood is here at the beach, it can be very difficult times, so you have to weigh your options, what’s good for you, what’s good for your family and do that,” Blackwell said.