Breaking News Alert
Hurricane warning issued for Horry and Georgetown counties, Dorian’s track shifts
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  23
Closings
ALTERNATIVE CENTER FOR EDUCATION Coastal Carolina University DR. RONALD E. MCNAIR SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY, LEADERSHIP & DIGITAL COMMUNICATI Florence Darlington Technical Collage Florence School District Five Florence School District One Florence School District Two Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College J. PAUL TRULUCK CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL J.C. LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF STEM lAKE CITY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER SCHOOL OF ARTS LAKE CITY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL MAIN STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF ARTS Marion County Schools OLANTA CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL Robeson Community College SCRANTON ELEMENTARY STEAM ACADEMY The Carolina Academy VIRTUS ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY

Some Myrtle Beach locals in evacuation zones will stay for Dorian

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:
city of myrtle beach generic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Despite the mandatory evacuation for Horry County Zone A, a few locals plan to ride out Hurricane Dorian in Myrtle Beach.

“I think I’m gonna hang around for this one. Probably not a wise choice but I’m going to stay anyway,” Phillip Blackwell, who lives in Myrtle Beach said.

Blackwell knows first hand how destructive hurricanes can be having lived through a few during his time in Myrtle Beach.

“Matthew did his thing coming through here, Matthew was a little bit rough, and I think this one is going to be a little more than Matthew, depending on how far off the coast Dorian comes up,” Blackwell said.

He isn’t the only one who will stay during the storm. Local, Clayton Waldo doesn’t have plans to leave either.

“I’ve lived through a few hurricanes so I’m not particularly worried about it. We have our emergency rations and plenty of bottled water so for the most part we should be fine,” Waldo said.

He does have a safe place to evacuate to in case things become too rough at the beach.

While some can make the choice to stay, Blackwell says others may not have that option.

“Not that you want to stay, but once you leave it’s very difficult to get back in and if your livelihood is here at the beach, it can be very difficult times, so you have to weigh your options, what’s good for you, what’s good for your family and do that,” Blackwell said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: