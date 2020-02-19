Some school bus stops in Socastee unreachable until flooding recedes

SOCASTEE, SC (WBW) – Flooding has made some Socastee area school bus stops unreachable until the water recedes.
Horry County Schools posted a notice on Wednesday for Socastee Elementary, Forestbrook Elementary, Forestbrook Middle and Socastee High School.
The following stops are not reachable:
6651 Peachtree Landing – FES-FMS-SHS
Closest Stop Peachtree Road & Mill Pond Road
5750 & 5924 Rosewood Dr. & White Pine Dr. – SES-FMS
Closest Stop: 5699 Rosewood Dr. & Cottonwood Dr.
3709 & 3798 Ed Smith Ave – FES-FMS
Closest Stop: Ed Smith Ave & Earls Road
690 W Oak Cr Dr – SES-FMS-SHS
Closest Stop; W Oak Cr Dr. & Colby Ct
945 Folly Rd – SES-SHS
Closest Stop: Nollie Rd & Dora Dr
5800 Creekside Dr – SES
Closest Stop: Recreation Rd & Pritchard St