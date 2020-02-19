Some school bus stops in Socastee unreachable until flooding recedes

COLUMBIA - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams were announced this afternoon. A number of our local players with recognition, including Wilson's Loyal McQueen. She was the Class 4A player of the year. Our local players are highlighted in BOLD.

2020 5A Boys SCBCA All-State TeamCo-Player of the Year: Myles Tate, DormanCo-Player of the Year: PJ Hall, DormanTyler Bowens, Wade HamptonAJ Thompson, NorthwesternJulian Phillips, BlythewoodMyles Jenkins, River BluffTonka Hemingway, ConwayBailey Wiseman, James IslandAhmad Brown, Ashley RidgeNick Brenegan, Wade HamptonJameson Tucker, MauldinJustin Amadi, DormanMason Grigg, NorthwesternDeVante Johnson, Lugoff-ElginAntoine Parker, Ft. DorchesterCameron Scott, Lexington