Myrtle Beach to benefit as South Canadian border open again for air travel after 2-year hiatus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After a two-year hiatus, Myrtle Beach will begin to see a boost in Canadian visitors, specifically from Toronto, now that the South Canadian border is allowing flights to come from the U.S.

Starting on March 9, Porter Airlines is giving people the opportunity to fly to Toronto. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 28. The non-stop flight will land at the Billy Bishop airport.

Currently, only fully vaccinated foreign nationals are allowed to travel to Toronto for tourism. Foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated will only be allowed to enter for specific circumstances.

Canada is Myrtle Beach’s top international market. According to MMGY, a marketing company, 47% of Canadians say they are going to visit Myrtle Beach in the next two years.

“That’s why we picked a destination like Myrtle Beach,” Porter Airlines spokesman Brad Cicero said. “It’s ideal to start up again next year, and it really is a strong leisure market for us.”

By next summer, Cicero said the airline hopes to have all of its seasonal markets operating flights, and they do not plan to cancel any flights due to COVID-19 in the near future.