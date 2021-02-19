South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urges caution for boaters on Intracoastal Waterway amid high waters

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging caution for boaters on the Intracoastal Waterway and in the Waccamaw river system due to higher-than-normal water levels.

High water levels can cause debris from riverbanks to become loose and pose a hazard to boats. DNR also said the wake from boats can damage homes and structures along the banks of the waterways.

DNR said to expect increase law enforcement until conditions improve.

Unsafe boating can be reported to 1-800-922-5431 or 911 in case of emergencies.