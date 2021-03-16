South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office announces Hurricane Florence recovery program

FILE – This Sept. 17, 2018 file photo shows rising flood waters in the Pee Dee area in Marion County, S.C. South Carolina officials say the damage done by Hurricane Florence earlier this year is about half what was originally feared. In a letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press, Gov. Henry McMaster told members of the state’s congressional delegation that the storm did a total of $607 million in damage in the state earlier this year. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Those whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Florence can still get help repairing, replacing or rebuilding their homes.

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office has announced the Hurricane Florence Recovery Program for residents who still have damage from the 2018 hurricane. The program can help with single-family owner-occupied homes that are located in a floodplain and with repairing single-family rental units for affordable housing.

Call (844) 410-8560 or go to scstormrecovery.com for more information.