South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office announces Hurricane Florence recovery program

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Those whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Florence can still get help repairing, replacing or rebuilding their homes.
The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office has announced the Hurricane Florence Recovery Program for residents who still have damage from the 2018 hurricane. The program can help with single-family owner-occupied homes that are located in a floodplain and with repairing single-family rental units for affordable housing.
Call (844) 410-8560 or go to scstormrecovery.com for more information.