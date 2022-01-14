South Carolina DSS celebrates 30 years of connecting families to early education, childcare programs

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is celebrating 30 years of supporting families and early childhood programs through ABC Quality.

ABC Quality is South Carolina’s statewide quality rating and improvement system. It helps families connect to early care and education programs.

Programs enrolled in ABC Quality go through a grading procedure and are graded A, B or C based on the following elements: program administration and structure, staff education and professional development, child wellbeing, family and community partnership, and intentional teaching practices.

“C”-level programs are still above the minimum standards required for the state.

The mission of ABC Quality is to give children the best education and best quality care possible. The program is administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Division of Early Care and Education.

This program is designed to be simple to use and help parents find the best childcare or education programs for their children.

“What it does for parents, it fives them peace of mind,” said Will Batchelor, the media relations director with DSS.

To find the best program for a child, go to the ABC Quality website and enter a ZIP code.