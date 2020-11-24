South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper injured in North Myrtle Beach crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hospitalized Monday night after being involved in a four-car crash.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Highway 90 near Water Tower Road near North Myrtle Beach, according to Brooke Holden, the public information office for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The extent of the trooper’s injuries were unknown, as of Tuesday morning.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

