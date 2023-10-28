MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that he is suspending his 2024 campaign for the White House and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a 2024 Republican presidential hopeful reacted to the announcement.

“The Vice President has been a prayer partner, a friend, and a man of integrity and deep conviction,” Scott said. “The Republican Party is stronger today because of Mike’s leadership. I have no doubt Mike and Karen will continue to serve this nation and honor the Lord in all they do.”