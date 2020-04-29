South Strand beaches prepare for full reopening after pandemic restrictions lifted

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – All public beach accesses along the South Strand will be open Friday, as Georgetown County was the final government in the area to reopen its beaches.

While Surfside Beach access was open Tuesday, it was only for “non-stationary” activities like walking. Parking lots for beach accesses were also only open for anyone with a town decal.

When the entire beach was closed a few weeks ago, Surfside residents Kevin and Carolyn Fitzmaurice said they couldn’t wait to get back on the sand.

“We’ve been out walking every day,” said Carolyn Fitzmaurice. “It’s our exercise. We were not happy when they closed the beach.”

“It’s one of the reasons we moved down here,” Kevin Fitzmaurice said.

The rules were different just down the shore in Garden City Beach. That’s an unincorporated area run by Horry County, which is allowing people to sit on its beaches.

Surfside has changed those rules though. In a meeting by telephone conference call, town council voted to immediately remove all beach restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

This means activities like sunbathing, surfing and fishing are allowed again.

“If we’re going to open everything, we will be consistent with everyone else on the grand strand,” said Mayor Bob Hellyer.

The moves comes the same day Myrtle Beach reopened city beach accesses. North Myrtle Beach and Horry County reopened their beach accesses the same day Gov. Henry McMaster allowed local governments to reopen beaches. Myrtle Beach and Huntington Beach state parks will also reopen Friday, along with every other state park.

Even further down the Grand Strand, Georgetown County Council voted unanimously in a virtual meeting Tuesday to reopen beach accesses in unincorporated parts of the county at noon Friday.

“People are demonstrating they can practice responsible social distancing,” said council chair John Thomas. “I think we can use those observations and the advice of public health experts to make the decision to open beaches.”

This also means Pawleys Island town beach accesses will also reopen Friday. Town council had voted to do that Monday on the condition that the county also opened its accesses.

Physical distancing guidelines are in effect on all Grand Strand beaches, including no groups larger than three people.

“I just want to remind everybody it’s kind of like speeders,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver. “We’re not going to be able to catch everyone speeding, but we do have enough personnel out there on the beach to at least ensure we’re reducing the spread.”

The Fitzmaurices say they hope areas like Surfside don’t rush to allow too many tourists from further away and prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

“Let’s take one step at a time,” said Kevin Fitzmaurice. “Open the beach, then we’ll be concerned about letting more people into it.”

Horry County, Georgetown County, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach all say they will allow short-term rentals on Friday. Myrtle Beach City Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting about short-term rentals on Thursday.

Georgetown County will keep the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and Veterans Pier closed until at least May 15.