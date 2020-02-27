Southbound lanes of 4th Avenue in Conway shutdown due to crash with injuries

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The southbound lanes of 4th Avenue near the Food Lion in Conway are shutdown due to a crash with injuries, the Conway Police Department says in a Facebook post.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story.
This is a developing story.
