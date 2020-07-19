Southbound lanes of Kings Highway closed due to two-vehicle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — According to Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD), the Southbound lanes of Kings Highway are shut down due to a two-vehicle crash.
According to Corporal Thomas Vest with MBPD, one of the vehicles involved is a motorcycle. Vest says one person is receiving treatment for injuries.
MBPD says Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Farrow Parkway.
MBPD asks drivers to take alternate routes while crews work to investigate.
Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.
