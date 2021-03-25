Southwest kicks off Myrtle Beach service with $69 nonstop flights to 6 cities

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Southwest kicks off service from Myrtle Beach with $69 nonstop flights to six cities and another for $79.

The flights begin in May and are availabe for booking now on the airline’s website.

Atlanta, Ga – $69

Baltimore/Washington, MD – $69

Chicago, IL – $79

Columbus, OH – $69

Indianapolis, IN – $69

Nashville, TN – $69

Pittsburgh, PA – $69

Southwest also is offering one-way fares to Myrtle Beach from some of the new nonstop cities as low as $69 one-way.

Golf bags fly free as one of two checked pieces of baggage offered to every Southwest Customer (weight and size limitations apply). First and second checked bags fly free (weight and size limitations apply).

Customers should check Southwest.com for specific itineraries on their desired day of travel, as some nonstop service does not operate every day of the week. Myrtle Beach is accessible on Southwest Airlines this summer from 50+ cities through same-plane and connecting itineraries.