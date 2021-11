NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sparks from construction caused a fire at a North Myrtle Beach resort Sunday, according to officials.

Workers were grinding metal as part of a renovation project when the sparks caused cardboard to catch fire, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.

The fire started in a room on the third floor. The building’s sprinkler system activated, and fire damage was confined to the unit, according to Dowling.

No one was injured.