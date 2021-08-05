Spirit Airlines cancels a dozen more flights at MYR for Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Travel headaches will continue for passengers Friday as Spirit Airlines has already canceled more flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a dozen Spirit Airlines flights both arriving and departing from Myrtle Beach International Airport have been canceled for Friday, according to the airport website. Seven of the cancellations are arriving flights and five of the cancellations are departing flights.

In a statement to News13 Wednesday, Spirit Airlines said it expected cancellations to begin to decrease Thursday, but at Myrtle Beach International, that wasn’t the case, as at least 20 incoming flights and 16 outgoing flights were canceled for Thursday.

Passengers have now been trying for days to fly out of Myrtle Beach International Airport. Two passengers were unable to make it to funerals.

“It’s been a catastrophe,” Chasity Davidson said.

Davidson, flying back home to Pittsburgh, has been here since Sunday. One passenger also missed a chemotherapy appointment. Another passenger Tuesday had nine different boarding passes for nine flights — all of which got canceled.

In addition to the Spirit Airlines cancellations, Frontier Airlines also is showing eight total arriving and departing flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport for Friday.

Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.