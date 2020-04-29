St. James High among 10 best high schools in SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — St. James High School is among the top 10 best high schools in South Carolina, according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking.

St. James High School ranked ninth in the state in the Best High School rankings for 2020. The rankings included traditional, magnet, charter, and STEM high schools.

U.S. News & World Report looks at the performance of over 24,000 public schools in every state to come up with the rankings based on state assessment scores, Advanced Placement data, college readiness, graduation rate, and performance results of under-served audiences.

