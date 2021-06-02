State health leaders urge vaccinations before attending Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Carolina Country Music Fest will be the largest event held in Myrtle Beach a — one of the first festivals in the country — since the onset of the pandemic.

Just two weeks after Memorial Day weekend brought thousands to the Grand Strand, Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach will be packed with country music fans.

After a pandemic cancellation in 2020, the festival is back and sold out.

News13 asked DHEC what it thought about thousands of people gathering for the festival.

“I can’t stress it more strongly, the safest way to attend large outdoor gatherings is with vaccine on board,” said Jane Kelly, the assistant state epidemiologist.

Kelly said the traditional things like wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing can help keep attendees safe.

“Remember that outdoors is better than indoors, but even outdoors can bring some risk if it’s a crowded setting,” she said.

Festival leaders will not require guests to wear a mask or get a COVID-19 vaccine, but organizers will have on-site testing and guests will fill out a health survey before the festival begins each day.

The Carolina Country Music Fest will take place June 10-13 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion in Myrtle Beach.

View the festival lineup here and read about COVID-19 precautions here.