State lawmaker helps set up vaccination clinic for those living in rural areas

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Representative Carl Anderson of District 103, representing parts of Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties, helped put together a vaccination clinic to help those who live in rural areas get access to the coronavirus vaccine.

“It’s really great to see that our community is getting the vaccine right here at our community center so it’s really nice to see that a county facility is getting this vaccine and that our local pharmacy is serving us in this way,” Bucksville resident Ashley Cowen said.

The vaccination clinic took place at the James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport, where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered.



“Honestly I feel very great about it. I feel like I am protecting me, my family and others around me because a lot of people are getting COVID and it’s just very important,” Bucksport resident Marinda Jenkins said.

Representative Anderson says he wants to make it easier for those who live rural areas get access to the vaccine.

“I’ve taken the initiative to make sure that I come into the rural area that is a part of my district and Bucksport is a part of my district. It is in the rural area of my district so I wanted to make sure that I reach out to the citizens in Bucksport so that they can get their shot also,” Anderson said.

Officials at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say they too are doing everything they can to make sure every person gets vaccinated.

DHEC said in a statement, in part: “To date, the majority of DHEC’s clinics have been held in predominantly rural counties as we continue to work to make sure all South Carolinians have equal access to the vaccine.”

DHEC says they want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as appointments become available.

Residents say they are glad that rural areas are getting easier access to the vaccine.

“I’ve been wanting to but I didn’t know how to go about it. When I found out they were doing it down here, it is a way of helping myself and others,” Bucksport resident Craig Anderson said.