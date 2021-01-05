Still no arrests made 3 months after shooting deaths of Conway mother, 3-year-old; FBI to offer reward

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three months after the shooting deaths of a Conway mother and her 3-year-old daughter, no arrests have been made in the case.

Conway police have received more than 100 tips about the shooting since it happened Sept. 28. Police have also conducted more than 100 interviews since the shooting. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said tips have slowed down over the holidays, but the community is still in danger.

Long said anyone who is capable of killing an innocent child is a threat to everyone until they’re found.

Police said Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon were innocent victims. Graham and Simon were shot in their home off Suggs Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28th. Graham was a member of South Carolina’s Air National Guard.

Graham died at the scene and Simon died later at a hospital.

As police continue to investigate the case, their leads have come up short. Long said time is of the essence and more tips are needed.

“They just did not pan out for us, but again we have investigators looking over the facts every day,” Long said. “Any call that comes in is a priority to us to try and get back on it because unfortunately the longer a case like this sits, people tend to be more reluctant to come forward.”

The FBI is assisting in the investigation and is planning to offer a reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Long said the more details police are given, the better they can piece the evidence together.

“Any small piece that a person has may be a piece that once connected to others, paints a bigger picture,” he said. “Fills in some gaps and might give us something we really need. So please, if you have any information at all, it is not insignificant. It is not too small.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 843-488-7855 or email crimetips@cityofconway.com.