Storm Closings: A list of closing, changes due to Isaias

(WBTW) — As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the area, local officials have begun to make changes to some events and facilities.

Here is a list of some of the closings/changes:

  • Brookgreen Gardens at closing at 12 p.m.
  • Coastal Grand Mall closing at 5 p.m.
  • Horry County Offices closing at 3 p.m.
  • Georgetown City Offices closing at 3 p.m.
  • Georgetown County recycling centers closing at 3 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium closing at 5 p.m.
  • Horry Electric Cooperative, Conway and Socastee Offices closing at 3 p.m.
  • HTC retail stores closing at 4 p.m.
  • Myrtle Beach city facilities closing at 5 p.m.
  • Conway Medical Center’s outpatient and non-essential staff areas closing at 4 p.m.
  • Horry Georgetown Technical College will delay opening all campuses until Tuesday at 12 p.m.
  • Pawleys Island administrative offices closing at 2 p.m.

