Storm Closings: A list of closing, changes due to Isaias

(WBTW) — As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the area, local officials have begun to make changes to some events and facilities.
Here is a list of some of the closings/changes:
- Brookgreen Gardens at closing at 12 p.m.
- Coastal Grand Mall closing at 5 p.m.
- Horry County Offices closing at 3 p.m.
- Georgetown City Offices closing at 3 p.m.
- Georgetown County recycling centers closing at 3 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium closing at 5 p.m.
- Horry Electric Cooperative, Conway and Socastee Offices closing at 3 p.m.
- HTC retail stores closing at 4 p.m.
- Myrtle Beach city facilities closing at 5 p.m.
- Conway Medical Center’s outpatient and non-essential staff areas closing at 4 p.m.
- Horry Georgetown Technical College will delay opening all campuses until Tuesday at 12 p.m.
- Pawleys Island administrative offices closing at 2 p.m.
