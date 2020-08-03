Storm Closings: A list of closing, changes due to Isaias

(WBTW) — As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the area, local officials have begun to make changes to some events and facilities.

Here is a list of some of the closings/changes:

Brookgreen Gardens at closing at 12 p.m.

Coastal Grand Mall closing at 5 p.m.

Horry County Offices closing at 3 p.m.

Georgetown City Offices closing at 3 p.m.

Georgetown County recycling centers closing at 3 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium closing at 5 p.m.

Horry Electric Cooperative, Conway and Socastee Offices closing at 3 p.m.

HTC retail stores closing at 4 p.m.

Myrtle Beach city facilities closing at 5 p.m.

Conway Medical Center’s outpatient and non-essential staff areas closing at 4 p.m.

Horry Georgetown Technical College will delay opening all campuses until Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Pawleys Island administrative offices closing at 2 p.m.

Count on News13 for more updates on closings and changes.

LATEST HEADLINES: