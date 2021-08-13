Street renamed to honor fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A street in the Market Common is receiving a new name as a special dedication to honor a Myrtle Beach police officer who died in the line of duty.

“He did a great job for this community and this is a great honor for him,” said Warren Gall, the former chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The department remembered Officer Joe McGarry in a special road dedication to honor his service.

“I can tell you every police officer that is trained out of this building will understand why the road next to our training center is named after Joe,” Cpt. Eric DiLorenzo with Myrtle Beach Police Department said.

McGarry was shot and killed in 2002 after he and his partner attempted to engage with a murder suspect.

“He has been such a wonderful part of our department, wonderful part of our team and a wonderful friend,” Chief Amy Prock with Myrtle Beach Police Department said.

The former Corsair Street — adjacent to Shine Avenue — will now be known as PFC Joe McGarry Street.

“This has definitely been a labor of love for me and my team,” Prock said. “This project has been key effort from the beginning.”

With a marker of dedication, McGarry now joins several Myrtle Beach officers who also share the honor of a road in their name.

“That’s some great company for this young officer who gave this career gave his life to this community to be right in this group of heroes,” Gall said.