Street Survival: 5 female Horry County police officers take part in training program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A group of five female Horry County police officers recently showed off their skills by participating in some unique training.

The officers – Cpl. Gasque, Pfc. Gore, Pfc. Cassady, Pfc. Kelly, and Pfc. Dennis – completed the Female Officer Street Survival Course. The training was aimed at expanding their mental and physical skills to keep them prepared to “handle any potential call for service in our community,” HCPD said in a recent Facebook post.

