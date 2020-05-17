Stretch of Atlantic Ave in Garden City closed due to snapped power line

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – A stretch of Atlantic Ave in Garden City has been shut down after a power line caught fire and snapped, fire crews say.

The roadway is closed from Elizabeth Drive to Dogwood Drive, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District.

The stretch of Atlantic Ave could be closed for several hours, MIGC fire said.

Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories