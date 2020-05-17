Stretch of Atlantic Ave in Garden City closed due to snapped power line

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – A stretch of Atlantic Ave in Garden City has been shut down after a power line caught fire and snapped, fire crews say.
The roadway is closed from Elizabeth Drive to Dogwood Drive, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District.
The stretch of Atlantic Ave could be closed for several hours, MIGC fire said.
Count on News13 for updates.
