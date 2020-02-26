Student to face charges after bringing gun to St. James High

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The principal of St. James High School sent a letter to parents on Tuesday about a student who is facing criminal charges after bringing a gun to school.

Just before school was dismissed on Tuesday, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in the bathroom, according to the letter. “The student was swiftly identified and detained by staff before the dismissal bell rang,” Principal Vann Pennell assured parents in the letter.

Pennell said the gun was found and confiscated by law enforcement. The student was taken into custody by the Horry County Police Department and will be facing criminal charges, Pannel reported. The student also will be subject to school disciplinary actions.

“While the school and criminal investigations continue, I want to personally commend the student for stepping forward and swiftly alerting staff,” Pannell wrote. It is very important for all students to know that if they see something or hear something to definitely come forward and share that information with another adult or contact law enforcement.”

Parents with any questions should call (843) 650-5600.