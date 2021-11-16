Students at 2 Horry County elementary schools get their first COVID shots

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has partnered with Conway Medical Center to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to those 5 or older.

The first clinics were held Tuesday at Burgess Elementary and Daisy Elementary schools, where children were offered their first doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

“I was nervous at the beginning, but as I got through it my dad told me not to look at it,” Logan Stack said. “I didn’t even feel it. I didn’t even notice that I got the shot.”

Stack wasn’t alone. He got the shot with his sister and dad.

“I thought only a couple [of] people were going to show up. A lot of people showed up,” Stack said.

Officials there said there were more people there than expected.

“The two biggest positives is hopefully to cut down on the chance of spreading and then to cut down on the risk of having to be taken out of school for some period of time,” Conway Medical Center’s Dr. Pail Richardson said.

Conway Medical ordered 300 Pfizer vaccine doses for the first day of the clinics. Another 300 are expected to be delivered Wednesday morning.

An emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine was approved by U.S. Food and Drug and Drug Administration, allowing children ages 5 to 11 to get the shots. That put Stack, a soon-to-be 12-year-old, at ease.

“I wouldn’t have to get quarantined like over and over again,” he said. “Because it’s really hard when you get to all the meetings and stuff. Now, I’m happy that I got the COVID shot so I can stay in school and learn.”

Students, staff members, and the community are welcome at the clinics. No registration is required. Children getting the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent.

The shots will be offered at Carolina Forest and Conway elementary schools on Wednesday.